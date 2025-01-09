Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 9, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 9, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 9, 2025, is 20.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.97 °C and 25.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.46 °C and 26.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 367.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 10, 2025
|20.31
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|23.37
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|24.17
|Sky is clear
|January 13, 2025
|26.39
|Broken clouds
|January 14, 2025
|27.12
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|27.93
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|27.66
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025
