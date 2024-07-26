Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.15 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024
Jul 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 26, 2024, is 31.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 32.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:05 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.46 °C and 33.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.15 °C and 32.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 159.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 27, 2024
|32.45 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|32.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 29, 2024
|33.68 °C
|Light rain
|July 30, 2024
|33.62 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|32.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 1, 2024
|29.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 2, 2024
|32.07 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|23.98 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|23.32 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.69 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
