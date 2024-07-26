Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.15 °C, check weather forecast for July 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 27, 2024 32.45 °C Light rain July 28, 2024 32.65 °C Moderate rain July 29, 2024 33.68 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 33.62 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 32.85 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 29.2 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 32.07 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.56 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.98 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.32 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.68 °C Light rain Delhi 35.69 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 26, 2024, is 31.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.15 °C and 32.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:05 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.46 °C and 33.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.With temperatures ranging between 28.15 °C and 32.72 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 159.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 26, 2024

