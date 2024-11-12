Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.51 °C, check weather forecast for November 12, 2024
Nov 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 12, 2024, is 26.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.51 °C and 30.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 04:54 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.82 °C and 31.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 274.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 13, 2024
|29.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|29.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 15, 2024
|30.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 16, 2024
|30.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 17, 2024
|30.01 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|29.48 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 19, 2024
|29.36 °C
|Sky is clear
