Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for November 18, 2024
Nov 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 18, 2024, is 23.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 29.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 04:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.7 °C and 28.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 352.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 19, 2024
|26.89 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|27.53 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|28.51 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|28.57 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 23, 2024
|28.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 24, 2024
|28.19 °C
|Few clouds
|November 25, 2024
|27.54 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
