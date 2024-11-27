Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.79 °C, check weather forecast for November 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 28, 2024 26.2 °C Overcast clouds November 29, 2024 25.03 °C Overcast clouds November 30, 2024 26.59 °C Overcast clouds December 1, 2024 24.3 °C Overcast clouds December 2, 2024 28.42 °C Overcast clouds December 3, 2024 28.66 °C Overcast clouds December 4, 2024 29.22 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.67 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.19 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.31 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.18 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.45 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 27, 2024, is 23.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.79 °C and 27.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:57 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.69 °C and 28.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

