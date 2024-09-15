Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.48 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 16, 2024 29.14 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 31.94 °C Broken clouds September 18, 2024 32.56 °C Broken clouds September 19, 2024 31.75 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 26.29 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 32.94 °C Scattered clouds September 22, 2024 33.7 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 15, 2024, is 25.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.48 °C and 25.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 96% and the wind speed is 96 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.22 °C and 29.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 61.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.