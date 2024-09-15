Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.48 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 15, 2024, is 25.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.48 °C and 25.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 96% and the wind speed is 96 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.22 °C and 29.39 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 61.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 16, 2024
|29.14 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|31.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 18, 2024
|32.56 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 19, 2024
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|26.29 °C
|Light rain
|September 21, 2024
|32.94 °C
|Scattered clouds
|September 22, 2024
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
