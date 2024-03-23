Left Front fields Bengal CPIM secretary Md Salim from Murshidabad seat

Kolkata: The Left Front on Saturday named Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) West Bengal secretary Md Salim as the candidate from Murshidabad in the coming Lok Sabha polls, officials said. Bengal CPIM state secretary Md Salim (File Photo)

Along with Salim, the names of three other candidates were also announced as a part of the Left Front’s second list. The other named include Alokesh Das from Ranaghat, Sukriti Ghosal from Burdwan-Durgapur and Shyamali Pradhan from Bolpur constituency.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Announcing the names during a press conference, Left Front chairman Biman Bose, said that all four candidates are from the CPI(M).

On March 14, the Left Front announced candidates for 16 of the total 42 Lok Sabha seats, and of them, 13 were from the CPI(M) and one each from the Revolutionary Socialist Party, Communist Party of India and the Forward Bloc.

Salim represented the CPIM in the Rajya Sabha for 12 years and was also a two-term Lok Sabha member. In 2019 he contested from Raiganj and lost. In the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls he contested the Chanditala Assembly seat in Hooghly but was defeated.