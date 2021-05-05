'Look forward to Centre's sustained support': Mamata to PM Modi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message to her soon after she took oath as the chief minister for the third consecutive term.

Banerjee took to Twitter to respond to PM Modi by saying that she looks forward to the Centre's sustained support. "Thank you @narendramodi ji for your wishes. I look forward to the Centre's sustained support keeping the best interest of WB in mind. I extend my full cooperation and hope together we can fight this pandemic amid other challenges and set a new benchmark for Centre-State relations," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi congratulated Banerjee and said, "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister."

Banerjee was administered the oath of office by West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"I thank all the people who were looking at the Bengal elections. Our first priority is tackling Covid-19. Secondly, I urge all political parties to look around so that violence to be controlled. From today onwards, I am taking law and order into my hands. I will post the police accordingly to tackle the situation. I will hold a big celebration once the pandemic is over," she said after taking the oath.

The oath ceremony took place following Covid-19 protocols at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Since the poll verdict on Sunday, there have been reported clashes involving both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both parties have traded blame for the violence.

The TMC bagged 213 seats while the BJP won 77 of 292 assembly constituencies.