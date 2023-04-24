Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Major fire breaks out in Salt Lake near Kolkata; 10 fire tenders rushed

Major fire breaks out in Salt Lake near Kolkata; 10 fire tenders rushed

PTI |
Apr 24, 2023 03:29 AM IST

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

A major fire broke out at a slum in Salt Lake near Kolkata on Sunday evening, gutting several shanties, officials said.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.
The blaze, which broke out around 7.40 pm in the Falguni market area, was brought under control by 10 fire tenders after around two hours, they said.

Fire Services minister Sujit Basu said the fire gutted several shanties.

The minister, who was present at the site during the firefight, said that those who lost their homes will be rehabilitated by the government.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, they added.

