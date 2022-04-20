Mamata woos industry leaders at investment meet. Then a quick swipe at Centre
KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wooed investors at a big-ticket business summit in state capital Kolkata on Wednesday, telling them that the state, which lost 75 lakh man-days due to industrial action when the previous Left Front government was in power, has not lost a single day after she came to power.
The comparison was designed to underline that the Bengal had turned a new leaf and had a strategy in place to encourage industry to set up base in Bengal. The chief minister also outlined eight pillars of development that include a focus on infrastructure, education, social security, skill development and ease-of-doing-business.
She also announced that her government will set up a ₹72,000-crore industrial zone in the densely forested and backward ‘Junglemahal’ area along the eastern freight corridor being built by the Centre, linking north India with West Bengal’s ports. Banerjee, who was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit, a flagship event of her government, underlined that Bengal was the first state to hold a business summit in-person after the Covid pandemic struck.
But as she wrapped up her speech that pitched Bengal as the gateway to not just eastern and northeastern India but also south-east Asia, Banerjee took a swipe at the Centre, and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had minutes earlier advised her to “distance development from partisan stance”.
“Through the governor, I would like to say a word on behalf of the industrialists. They can’t open their mouth. We want all the help from the Union government. Please raise the issue at the governor’s conference. Please see that industrialists should not be disturbed through some agencies,” Banerjee said, a remark that was seen to refer to federal investigating agencies, income tax and the enforcement directorate, probing some private firms that operate in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called this remark unfortunate, adding that the chief minister should focus on getting the law and order situation under control.
“It is very unfortunate that the chief minister chose this platform to make such remarks. The Centre is always ready to help the states. Even as the state president of the BJP, the main opposition party, I want to assure the chief minister that she will get all our cooperation. But the chief minister first needs to improve the law-and-order situation in the state. Unless that improves no industrialists would come to West Bengal,” said Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president.
During the day, the Adani Group committed to invest ₹10,000 crore in the state over the next decade, group chief Gautam Adani said at the summit, in his first appearance at the event. Adani is also a bidder for the Tajpur deep sea port but the state is yet to make an announcement.
JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal announced that they will develop a 900 MW pumped storage hydel power project in West Bengal.
The summit could not be held for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government said at least 42 countries including Australia, the UK, the USA, Japan, Korea, Italy and Germany were participating in the summit.
(With PTI inputs)
Sassoon, BJMC reported zero Covid positive cases in its samples since March 10
As Delhi, Haryana and NCR continue to report a spike in Covid-19 cases, Pune's BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital has been reporting zero new cases among all the Covid-19 tests done since March 10. The hospital has not reported a single positive case in any of its samples since Mach 10. However, to continue with genome sequencing BJ Medical College is procuring samples from private labs.
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported seven new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,541 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported.
Madhya Pradesh logs 6 news Covid-19 cases; active tally at 45
Madhya Pradesh has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours that took the tally of infections to 10,41,266, an official from the state health department said on Wednesday. With the positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the state currently has 45 active cases, he said. As per a government release, 11,70,55,861 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 49,616 jabs were given on Wednesday.
Punjab to give ₹1-crore ex gratia to kin of cops killed on duty
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced ₹1-crore ex gratia for the families of Punjab Police personnel who are killed in the line of duty. He also announced to enhance the police welfare fund from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore from this financial year. Virtually addressing over 23,000 cops of all ranks, the chief minister directed them to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters, drugs, terrorism, illegal mining and corruption.
Green clearances for key projects in Dahanu declared ‘null and void’
Mumbai The chairman of the newly-reconstituted Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority has declared green clearances for key infrastructure projects passing through Dahanu taluka in Palghar district as 'null and void'. The projects include the National Highways Authority of India's Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway Phase-II, the MMRDA's Surya irrigation scheme, and the Dahanu Regional Plan. The Supreme Court established the DTEPA in 1996 to protect India's first notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in Dahanu.
