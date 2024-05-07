Modi magic has ended, get rid of BJP: Mamata Banerjee tells voters in BJP seats

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday told voters at Bengal’s Purulia and Bankura Lok Sabha seats, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in 2019, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s persona no longer influences the electorate. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally for the Lok Sabha elections in Bankura on Tuesday. (PTI)

“The Modi magic has ended. Get rid of the BJP. Oust this government,” Banerjee said at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally at the Purulia constituency in Purulia district where support of tribal and Scheduled Caste voters helped the BJP win.

In 2019, pollical analysts deduced that a massive shift of Left votes to the BJP’s kitty and Modi’s persona helped the BJP win 18 of Bengal’s 42 seats. This year, the BJP has targeted more than 30 seats.

While polling for the third phase was on in Bengal and other states, Banerjee made the same remark at Bankura district’s Bishnupur segment. Saumitra Khan, who won the seat for the TMC in 2014, retained the seat on the BJP ticket in 2019 after switching camps.

At her second rally in Bankura, Banerjee referred to an incident in Uttar Pradesh where some members of the Muslim community were allegedly assaulted and stopped from casting votes earlier in the day.

“I was informed just now that some men from the minority community were stopped from casting votes and roughed up. Do you think the Election Commission will take any action? The model code of conduct has become the Modi code of conduct. Modi will not win by stopping five Muslims. Five million more will vote against the tyrant king,” Banerjee said.

At the first rally in Purulia, Banerjee gave a detailed account of development projects the TMC government executed over the last decade, Banerjee said: “You have seen how ethnic communities are facing atrocity in Manipur. Our government has fought for the rights of the tribal population. We have moved the Centre demanding that Sari and Sarna followed by tribal people be recognised as religion. We have introduced laws that ban sale and registration of land belonging to tribal people.”

“This is not a Bengal state election. We are talking about our achievements although we are not supposed to, because the BJP government at the Centre has done nothing,” said Banerjee.

In the middle of her speech, the crowd raised the slogan, “Narendra Modi Sarkar, aar nei darker” (We no long need the Narendra Modi government).

Taken aback, the chief minister raised similar slogans and asked the crowd to repeat after her.

Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “So, finally Mamata Banerjee is admitting in public that Modi has a magic. It seems this magic is giving her nightmares.”