Molestation slur on governor: Mamata Banerjee says received more videos in a pen drive

Days after a Raj Bhavan employee accused West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose of molesting her, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that she has received a pen-drive in which there is a video of a scandal. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

“I have received another video. It is in a pen-drive. There are more scandals. I will not visit Raj Bhavan again if I am called. If the governor needs to meet me, I will meet him in a public place. I may meet him on the road,” she said while addressing an election rally in Hooghly.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This comes just two days after the governor took an unprecedented step to screen some CCTV footages related to the molestation slur against him. The Kolkata Police have also received some CCTV videos.

Also Read | Molestation row: ‘Bengal guv must explain why he should not resign,’ says Mamata Banerjee

The Raj Bhavan didn’t issue any statement after the chief minister’s comments on Saturday. HT had reached out to Raj Bhavan officials.

On May 2, Bose was accused by a temporary employee of Raj Bhavan of molesting her on two occasions. The next day, the Kolkata Police set up an enquiry team to probe the allegations. Police said that they sought CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan and also planned to speak to some Raj Bhavan staff.

On May 5, Bose asked the staff at Raj Bhavan to ignore the police inquiry citing Article 361 of the Constitution which says that no criminal proceedings can be initiated against the President and the governor of a state.

Also Read | Mamata’s politics dirty, won’t tolerate ‘Didigiri’, says Bengal governor Bose

On Wednesday, however, the Raj Bhavan took an unprecedented step stating that Bose had decided to air the relevant CCTV footage to 100 citizens, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee or the police excluded, inside Raj Bhavan premises on Thursday.