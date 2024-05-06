Mamata’s politics dirty, won’t tolerate ‘Didigiri’, says Bengal governor Bose

West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose, facing molestation allegation by a Raj Bhavan employee, alleged on Monday that chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s politics is “dirty” and said he will not tolerate any “Didigiri” (muscle flexing by a woman). West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.(PTI)

“Governor is an apolitical person. To the best of my conscience, I have tried to be above politics. I am very sorry that the chief minister has dragged me into politics, especially at a time when the elections are going on. I said a lot of good words about the individual Mamata Banerjee. I stick to that. When questions were asked to me about politician Mamata Banerjee, I always took the stand that politics is not my cup of tea. I refused to comment on that,” Bose told the media at the Kolkata airport after retunring from his home state Kerala.

“Now, in view of the remarks made against me, I am forced to tell you that Mamata Banerjee as a politician, her politics is dirty. Still, I pray, God save her. But that is a difficult responsibility even for God. I will never accept this Didigiri at the distinguished office of the governor,” said Bose.

He refused to comment on the allegation of molestation saying, “I will not comment since I am the accused.”

Bose left for Kerala on Friday morning, almost 12 hours after a young woman, who works at Kolkata’s Raj Bhavan as a temporary staff and lives at the staff quarters on the British-era campus, lodged a written complaint at the local Hare Street police station.

She alleged that she was molested on March 24 and on Thursday by the governor who summoned her to his chamber on the pretext of offering her a permanent job.

According to Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be initiated against the President and the governor of a state.

In view of this immunity granted to the governor, the Kolkata police did not register any case till Monday evening.

An inquiry team headed by Indira Mukherjee, deputy commissioner of police (central division), summoned three Raj Bhavan employees to Hare Street on Saturday. None responded to the summons. The police also sought footage from the security camera installed inside the Raj Bhavan. These were not provided either, Kolkata police officials said.

On Sunday, Bose asked the Raj Bhavan staff to ignore the police inquiry.

“The reports from the media indicate that the police propose to conduct an inquiry into the incident and that they would be examining the staff of the Raj Bhavan. It is also reported that the investigating team intends to collect the CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan,” Bose told his staff in a letter which was uploaded on social media.

“In the circumstances, all staff/employees including part-time, temporary, DRW (Daily Rated Workers) or those engaged in Raj Bhavan in any manner are hereby directed to ignore any communication from the police in this respect and refrain from giving any statement online, offline, in person, over phone or in any other manner,” Bose wrote.

“Since the Governor has been granted constitutional immunity from any criminal proceedings being instituted or continued against him, it logically follows that the police cannot investigate/inquire into the matter in any manner whatsoever. To say that the inquiry/investigation of the police could continue even during the tenure of the Governor though no court can take cognisance of the final report, would be in derogation of the objective and essence of Art. 361 of the Constitution of India. Thus, in view of the immunity enjoyed by the Governor, the police are constitutionally barred from carrying out any kind of preliminary inquiry, registering a first information report,” Bose wrote.

No Kolkata Police official commented on the inquiry on Monday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Santanu Sen said: “A governor, whose hefty expenses are paid by taxpayers, is supposed to do follow the duties outlined by the Constitution. Instead, this governor has turned into an arm of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has no moral right to continue in view of the serious allegation.”