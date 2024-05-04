Bengal cops probing molestation slur against governor seek Raj Bhavan CCTV video

The Kolkata Police have sought CCTV footages from the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to probe the molestation slur against West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. (File)

The city police have already set up an inquiry team to probe the allegations brought against Bose by a temporary employee of the Raj Bhavan.

“We have already set up an inquiry team which will be speaking to some of the Raj Bhavan staff over the next few days. We have also requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage,” said an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

People aware of the matter said that the police have sought CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan’s corridor and the electronic private automatic branch exchange (EPABX) room.

On Thursday, a temporary employee of the Raj Bhavan alleged that she was molested by the governor on two occasions.

The governor denied the charge in a statement.

“Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God Bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal….,” the statement said.

Later, he banned entry of minister Chandrima Bhattacharya into all three Raj Bhavans in Bengal and also decided to boycott functions attended by her. The governor also banned entry of police into the Raj Bhavan premises for conducting any investigation.

Officials at the police headquarters at Lalbazar said they were seeking legal opinion since Article 361 of the Constitution does not allow any criminal or civil case to be filed against a governor and the President.

On Friday, Bose released a statement addressed to Raj Bhavan employees alleging that another conspiracy is being hatched.

“Raj Bhavan received confidential report that political forces have planted one more person in the Raj Bhavan with the sinister intent. The matter is being verified by the agencies concerned. These are just election ploys, nothing more nothing less,” the statement said.