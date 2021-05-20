Narada sting: Calcutta HC to take up bail pleas of 4 arrested politicians today

The Calcutta high court on Thursday will continue to hear the bail plea of the four politicians, including two Cabinet ministers, arrested in connection with the 2016 Narada sting operation case.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justice Arijit Banerjee heard the bail pleas of the arrested leaders on Wednesday as well.

Cabinet ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC legislator Madan Mitra, and former mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who were arrested by the CBI on Monday, have spent three nights in judicial custody after the high court stayed the interim bail granted to them by a special CBI court.

“The matter didn’t end on Wednesday. The court decided to hear it again on Thursday around 2pm,” said a Trinamool Congress leader.

The CBI had opposed the bail of the leaders on the ground that they can influence the witnesses and investigation, and has also sought transfer of the trial of the case.

Wednesday saw a pitched courtroom battle with senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Siddharth Luthra and Kalyan Banerjee, who also happens to be a TMC MP, pleading for the arrested leaders. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, opposed the bail.

Even though the leaders were sent to judicial custody, they all had to be admitted in hospitals after their complaint of illness on Tuesday. While Hakim is admitted in the hospital of Presidency Correctional Home, the rest were admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital.

“They (four leaders) are not in jail. They are in hospital. They should be in jail. That is my case,” Mehta told the court

The SSKM hospital authorities have set up a medical board for their treatment. Hakim, who was suffering from fever, tested negative for Covid-19.

Singhvi, however, argued that the CBI was trying to keep the leaders in jail for a few more days “by hook or crook, more by hook than crook”. “All the accused are in hospital. Where can they run away?” Singhvi asked, while seeking bail.

The case pertains to a two-year-long sting operation whose videos were uploaded months ahead of the 2016 assembly elections. The sting operation, conducted by online news portal Narada News, purportedly caught several senior TMC leaders accepting money in exchange for alleged favours to a fictitious company.

On Monday, soon after the arrests, chief minister Mamata Banerjee staged a dharna at the CBI’s office in Kolkata, while state law minister had led nearly 3,000 TMC workers and supporters to the court premises. Outside the CBI’s office in south Kolkata, hundreds of TMC supporters staged a protest hurling bricks, bottles and shoes at the central forces.

“I don’t think anywhere else in the country such shocking incidents have happened where a premier investigating agency, which has been entrusted with the investigation by this court, is stopped from doing its job,” Mehta told the court.

In response, Singhvi described the chief minister’s dharna at the agency’s office for six hours as a ”Gandhian way of protest” without any exhortation of violence.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Wednesday named Mamata Banerjee, law minister Moloy Ghatak and senior lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee as respondents in its plea to transfer the case out of the state, claiming violent protests orchestrated by Trinamool Congress hampered its probe and intimidated lower courts.