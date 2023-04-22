NHRC seeks report from DGP, Howrah police commissioner on Ram Navami violence

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took cognizance of the violence during the Ram Navami celebration in West Bengal’s Howrah and sought a report from the director general of police (DGP) and the chief of Howrah city police within two weeks. (Representative Photo)

According to the notice, the report must contain the details of the first information report (FIR) registered, the status of the investigation, and the arrest, if any, in the matter. The report must also include the number of people injured, the treatment given to them, and also the details of the destruction of property, if any, stated the apex rights body, adding that it should also mention the safety measures taken to avoid such incidents.

“It has issued notices to the DGP, West Bengal and the commissioner of police, Howrah, directing them to enquire into the matter and submit a report within two weeks. They have also been asked to ensure that proper legal procedure is followed in the investigation in the matter, and no one is subjected to hardship due to any illegal action of the police,” the rights body stated.

“The commission has observed that the allegations, if true, amount to a failure of the authorities to exercise due diligence to avert the incident…The state is answerable, if these rights are abrogated without substantive reasons,” the NHRC statement said.

Violence broke out in Bengal’s Howrah district on March 30 during a Ram Navami procession. Over the next three days, violence spread to the North Dinajpur and Hooghly districts. Several, including police personnel, were injured in the violence and vehicles were set on fire.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta high court said reports filed by state police suggest that the Ram Navami clashes were pre-planned, adding that a central agency might be better suited to probe the events that had ratcheted up communal tensions and stoked a political row in the eastern state. The court has reserved its order.

Following the riots, the Calcutta high court ordered the state to deploy central forces during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused one another of triggering the riots. While chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of hiring goons from outside to trigger riots in the state, the latter has sought a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter.