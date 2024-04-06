NIA team attacked in Bengal during probe related to blast in TMC leader’s house

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was allegedly attacked at East Midnapore in West Bengal early this morning when officials went there to investigate a 2022 blast case at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s house. The NIA lhas odged a complaint with the West Bengal Police over the attack against the agency’s personnel. (Representative Image)

People familiar with the matter said that the federal agency went to Bhupatinagar around 5am and detained a man for questioning in connection with the blast. The team came under attack when they were about to return.

Villagers demanded that the man be released. Village women sat in front of the vehicle and staged a protest. Stones were also pelted. The windscreen of a vehicle was damaged. Later NIA lodged a complaint with the police.

“We have received a complaint. We are verifying things,” said an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of East Midnapore

On December 3, 2022, an explosion ripped apart a house with a thatched roof in Bhupatinagar, killing three persons. The victims were identified as TMC’s Bhupatinagar booth president Rajkumar Manna (55), and party workers Biswajit Gayen and Buddhadeb Manna. Rajkumar and Buddhadeb were cousins. The explosion took place at Rajkumar’s house. In June 2023 the NIA started a probe.

The agency sent summons to eight TMC workers and local leaders but they skipped the questioning twice.

Earlier on January 5, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had come under attack at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas when they went there to search the house of TMC strongman and zilla parishad leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the ration distribution scam.