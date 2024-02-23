‘No democracy in West Bengal’: BJP targets Mamata Banerjee over Sandeshkhali row

New Delhi: The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday slammed the West Bengal government over the ongoing Sandeshkhali unrest, saying “there is no democracy in West Bengal”. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi (Twitter Photo)

Trivedi in a press conference targeted the chief minister, saying that the state under Mamata Banerjee’s rule has become inhuman and insensitive.

Sandeshkhali, an island in North 24 Parganas, has been on the boil since February 8 after its residents, mostly women, hit the streets demanding the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides arrest over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing.

Trivedi alleged that the West Bengal government has been using criminals for violence in the state. “West Bengal is filled with the pitiful voices of women who are tortured, sad and completely broken by atrocities. Sadly, the government there is adopting a very insensitive and inhuman attitude on this subject. On the contrary, she (Banerjee) is adopting a threatening attitude,” he said.

He claimed that today, the president of BJP Mahila Morcha was stopped from visiting Sandeshkhali and on Thursday, the party’s state president was stopped from visiting the area, and now the government has imposed Section 144 there.

“Instead of providing justice to the women, the SIT (special investigation team) there is trying to put pressure on them so that they do not pursue this issue further”, he added.

Trivedi alleged that the media persons who are reporting the Sandeshkhali issue are also being harassed in Bengal. “This is a very sensitive issue. People are also angry due to the non-arrest of the main accused in the case, Shahjahan, who is still absconding”, he said.

Trivedi claimed that the TMC government has given Shahjahan secular protection all across the country. This promotes the mentality that in Bengal, someone who harasses women will be protected, he said.

Shahjahan has been on the run ever since his supporters attacked Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5, who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam probe.

So far, 18 people, including local TMC leaders Hazra and Uttam Sardar, both close aides of Shahjahan, have been arrested in connection with complaints of sexual assault, land grabbing and inciting violence in Sandeshkhali.

Meanwhile, fresh protests erupted in Sandeshkhali on Friday as dozens of women hit the streets and set ablaze a thatched structure linked to Shahjahan, seeking his arrest.