'Not just Hindus or Muslims…': Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP in Assam
Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said it is not Hindus or Muslims but entire "India that is in danger".
Banerjee, who is on a visit to Assam, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly built State Office of Assam Trinamool Congress at Jan Path, Jayanagar in Guwahati.
Addressing a gathering here, the TMC MP strongly critiqued the BJP government in Assam.
Banerjee said, "Double-engine government means 'Double-Chori'. The BJP government is busy making movies tax-free, and hiking petrol prices. They are hiking the price of essential medicines, and making movies tax-free. The Chief Minister is going watching movies, while the common man keeps suffering."
"Go ask the State government what it has done for the people of Assam. People still have to visit Kolkata for treatment. If Didi can do it in Bengal, she can do the same for Assam," he said.
Alleging the BJP of indulging in politics of hatred and dividing the country, Banerjee said, "Some say Hindus are in danger, some say Muslims are in danger. But I say, take off your spectacles of communalism, you will see that it is India, that is in danger."
The TMC national general secretary urged the people of northeastern states to form their own "unity in diversity" that can defeat the BJP.
He stated that his goal is to see the TMC growing as an active political participant across ten states.
"The AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) has become the primary Opposition in Meghalaya. A few weeks back, we formed a state committee in Tripura, where last year, we also fought the Upper Municipality elections. Trinamool fought the polls with all its might and secured a substantial percentage of vote-share," said the TMC MP.
"Next year, we will fight the state elections in Tripura and Meghalaya with all our strength and will defeat the autocratic forces, be it BJP in Tripura or the BJP and NPP in Meghalaya," he added.
Charged up with the victory in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has been seeking to make inroads in other states. The party contested in the recently held Goa Assembly polls.
NCP is ‘backstabber’, will report its ‘machinations’ to Congress high-command: Nana Patole
Mumbai: Soon after the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party joined hands with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party at the Gondia Zilla Parishad elections on Tuesday, Congress lashed out at NCP for “back-stabbing” them. Reacting sharply to the development, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Nana Patole said that he will report their 'machinations' to the Congress high-command.
In absence of political pressure, PMC commissioner trying to push unpopular projects
PUNE As the elected members' tenure is over and the administration is in charge of the Pune Municipal Corporation, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has been trying to push some unpopular decisions. The parking policy was approved by the PMC five years ago. The general body had given its nod to the same. The aim of the parking policy was to help citizens choose public transport over private transport.
State reports 200+ cases again, Tope asks not to panic
Mumbai The daily Covid caseload is on the rise in Maharashtra as 221 fresh cases and one death were reported on Wednesday. Currently, the number of active cases in the state is on a steady rise at 1,412, with 211 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Last week, the state clocked 200-plus cases for four consecutive days. The city, on the other hand, reported 124 cases and zero deaths.
AYUSH counselling: Last date extended till May 14
The last date for admission in AYUSH courses has been extended till May 14, and the last date for reporting at the allotted college is May 20. The national commission for Indian system of medicine, New Delhi, in its communique to all directors of AYUSH on Wednesday, said the last date has been extended based on representations received from various states. Earlier, the last date for counselling was May 10.
Threat letter issued against Raj Thackeray, claims MNS
Mumbai The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena claimed that their leader Raj Thackeray received a threat letter and demanded that the state government probe into the issue. Key MNS leaders rushed to Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and told them about the threat. They claimed that the letter was in Hindi with a few words in Urdu and the party received it through post at MNS's Lalbaug office.
