Nusrat Jahan flaunts baby bump in viral photo, confirms pregnancy rumours

Nusrat Jahan, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker, has been in news over her relationship with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain and reports about her pregnancy. According to HT Bangla, HT's sister publication, a photo of Nusrat Jahan is now being widely shared on social media in which she can be seen with a baby bump. The photo also has Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee and others posing with her.

Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday issued a statement saying her marriage with Nikhil Jain was never valid as an interfaith marriage in India has to be registered under the Special Marriage Act, which never happened. "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself," she said.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan married Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in June 2019 in Turkey. The wedding ceremony conducted according to the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Nusrat in her statement also accused Nikhil Jain of mishandling her money and alleged that his family members have held back the jewellery given to her by her patents. "The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and a police complaint shall be filed shortly," she said in the statement.

"In the past, details of all family accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members were aware of any instructions given to the bank via our accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the bank & if need be, would release proof of the same," she added.

Nikhil Jain when asked to comment on Nusrat's statement said on Wednesday said the matter is subjudice. "I have never commented or will not comment anything on what she has said. The matter is subjudice in court. The civil suit in courts is in process. They are doing their job well," Jain said.

Reports of the Nusrat dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta started doing the rounds ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. The rumours took a backseat after Yash Dasgupta lost the election from the Chanditala constituency. Reports also claimed that Nusrat and Yash are expecting a child.