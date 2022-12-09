On camera, live wire falls on man at Bengal's Kharagpur railway station

In a freak incident, a man standing on a platform of West Bengal's Kharagpur railway station was electrocuted after a high-tension live wire fell on him. A video of the incident, captured on the CCTV, was doing rounds on social media platforms. The man was admitted to the Kharagpur railway hospital with burn injuries but his condition is said to be stable now.

The incident happened on Wednesday. In the viral video, the man – identified as Sujan Singh Sardar, a travelling ticket examiner – was seen standing near a foot over bridge on the platform, talking to another person, when a live wire suddenly fell on him.

The man fell straight on the tracks, while the person moved away and saved himself. A few moments later, people were seen gathering around him.

#Shocking visual: In a freak accident, a cable fell on the platform of Kharagpur station & came in contact with OHE wire then touched the head of a TTE who was standing on the same platform. While he suffered burn injuries, he is presently out of danger & undergoing treatment. pic.twitter.com/Kx8sUg2JZe — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 8, 2022

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video.

Railway officials rushed to the spot, moved him from the tracks on a stretcher and took him to the hospital for treatment.

The incident threw light on the safety hazards at railway stations in India.

Railway officials told the media that the wire might have been snapped after it came in contact with something else. An investigation has been initiated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON