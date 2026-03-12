Kolkata, Kolkata Police on Thursday launched a crackdown on alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders, amid supply constraint of cooking gas affecting several parts of West Bengal, a senior officer said. Police launch crackdown on black marketing of LPG cylinders in Kolkata

The police action comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday directed the authorities to ensure strict monitoring to prevent black marketing of cooking gas.

The city police headquarters at Lalbazar instructed all police stations to intensify surveillance on LPG distribution and storage, the officer said.

"Our priority is to ensure that no artificial shortage of LPG is created in Kolkata. Strict vigil is being maintained to prevent black marketing," he said.

Deputy commissioners of all divisions have been alerted and asked to instruct police stations under their jurisdiction to monitor gas cylinder godowns and distribution points, the officer added.

Teams of the Kolkata Police Enforcement Branch have also started inspections, he said.

Police personnel are verifying cylinder stocks at storage facilities to ensure that supplies are not diverted beyond consumer orders or sold at inflated prices.

"We are checking whether LPG cylinders meant for household use are being diverted for commercial purposes or not. Anyone found illegally hoarding cylinders will face strict action," another officer said.

The Centre has revised the priority for allocating domestically produced natural gas, giving the cooking gas and transport sectors first charge to meet their full requirements before supplies are made to other sectors to ensure uninterrupted supply.

With the widening West Asia conflict disrupting energy supplies, the central government has also cut gas allocation to sectors like petrochemicals so that 100 per cent requirement of the fuel needed to produce cooking gas LPG, as well as CNG for automobiles and piped cooking gas to households, is met.

The police are also monitoring those who were previously accused of extracting gas from domestic cylinders and refilling smaller cylinders for illegal sale, sometimes for commercial activities or as fuel for vehicles, he said.

Meanwhile, police barracks have been instructed to make alternative cooking arrangements, such as induction cooktops and microwave ovens, to prevent shortages within facilities.

"The aim is to ensure uninterrupted supply for households and prevent any misuse of LPG during this period," another police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.