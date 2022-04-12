Polling begins for Asansol, Ballygunge by-elections in Bengal
Kolkata: Polling for the by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge assembly seats began in West Bengal on Tuesday morning. The results will be declared on Saturday.
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded actor Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol and former Union minister Babul Supriyo from Ballygunge in Kolkata.
The by-elections were necessitated as Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha member from Asansol after joining TMC from the BJP. The Ballygunge seat was left vacant after minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away last year.
Over 650 booths out of 2012 in Asansol and all 300 in Ballygunge have been identified as sensitive. Around 130 companies of central forces have been deployed for the polls.
Asansol has around 1.5 million voters while Ballygunge has around 250,000. The polling began at 7 am and would continue till 6:30 pm amid tight security.
TMC leaders said Sinha was chosen for the Asansol seat because of a sizeable chunk of the Hindi-speaking voters from Bihar, his home state. Sinha is popularly known as Bihari Babu (the gentleman from Bihar).
Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s information technology cell and the party’s co-in-charge of the Bengal unit, has called Sinha an outsider.
Supriyo, who quit the BJP last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined TMC, faces a tough contest in Ballygunge. The CPI (M) has fielded Saira Shah Halim against Supriyo.
-
No respite from heatwave in Delhi until tomorrow: IMD
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has revised its forecast and said the maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is expected to be 41 and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius. It earlier said there could be a brief respite from the ongoing heatwave. A dip in temperature is expected from Wednesday, IMD said. Delhi recorded the fifth consecutive heatwave day on Monday. Delhi's air quality separately was in the poor category on Tuesday.
-
Delhiwale: Juggling cultures and identities
The most endearing aspect about the picturesque foot over bridges that fan out from Pragati Maidan Metro station are not them alone, but a cheerful snacks vendor who runs a stall underneath the structure on the broad pavement beside the traffic light, below a spindly Ashoka tree. Dressed in a purple sari, the vendor says she has two names. These names correspond to her bonds with two cities separated by miles, cultures, and languages.
-
Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots case
A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the main conspiracy case of the north east Delhi riots, saying that the allegations against him of conspiring to orchestrate the communal violence are prima facie true. Imam, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the conspiracy case of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 400 injured.
-
₹776-crore projects to clear 25.3MT waste
Holding a a review of the ongoing biomining project of the three landfill sites in the city, the Union government on Monday said that it plans to deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms and share the best practices to expedite the landfill clearing project. 3 million metric tonnes of waste in Delhi under the second phase Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).
-
Honest tax collection could have saved MCDs: SC panel
The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee (sealing panel) in its latest report to the apex court has stated that if the municipal corporations in Delhi efficiently collected dues from properties all across the city, they would not have been facing the crippling financial crunch. The report dated March 31, 2022 cites hundreds of crores in penalties that it had imposed on various commercial spaces for the violation of the provisions of Master Plan 2021.
