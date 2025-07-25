Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Sea fan, pearl conch, genital of monitor lizard, boar tusks seized in Kolkata; 2 held

ByJoydeep Thakur
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 04:08 pm IST

Sea fans (a type of coral), pearl conch and wild boars are all protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau apprehended two people and seized sea fans, pearl conches, genitals of monitor lizards and wild boar tusks from a shop in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area during a raid on Wednesday night, officials said.

Sea fans. (File Photo)
Around 250 sea fans, 60 genitals of male monitor lizards, 24 tusks of wild boars and five pearl conches were seized from the shop, they said.

The dried genitals of the monitor lizard were to be sold off as ‘hatha jodi’, the officials said. ‘Hath jod’ or ‘hatha jodi’ literally means clasped hands. It is the root of a rare plant which many believe brings good luck. However, they said what is usually sold in the market in the name of ‘hatha jodi’ are dried genitals of male monitor lizards — a species that is protected under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.

“The items were found during a raid at a shop dealing in puja items in the Burrabazar area. Two persons were held in this regard. They are the owners of the shop and residents of Hooghly district,” officials said.

