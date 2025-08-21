Stolen Padma Shri replica of ex-swimming champion Bula Chowdhury recovered in Bengal

On Sunday, police recovered 295 medals, including gold medals, from the residence and arrested a person from the Rishra area
Kolkata: Police recovered the stolen replica of former national swimming champion Bula Chowdhury’s Padma Shri award, along with 13 other medals, in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Wednesday night, police said.
Burglars struck Chowdhury’s ancestral home in Hooghly’s Hindmotor area on August 14 for the second time in a decade. The house had been vacant since she moved to Kolkata years ago. Around 120 gold medals and a replica of her Padma Shri medal were stolen.
On Sunday, police recovered 295 medals, including gold medals, from the residence and arrested a person from the Rishra area, but the Padma Shri replica had remained untraced until Wednesday night.