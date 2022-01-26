Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Suvendu Adhikari not on guest list for Republic Day celebrations at Red Road
  • This is the first time the West Bengal government has dropped the name of the Leader of Opposition from the Republic Day guest list.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has not been invited to the Republic Day celebrations at the Red Road in Kolkata on Wednesday. Adhikari, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, has been left out of the list of 60 people who will be attending the event.

The attendees include Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Speaker of the Assembly, Mayor of KMC, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG and IGP, CP, Kolkata, approx 15 foreign Delegation persons, Army Official and Navy Official, according to news agency ANI.

This is the first time that the West Bengal government has not invited the Leader of Opposition to the Republic Day programme in the state. Several ministers have also not been invited to the Red Road event.

Notably, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has decided to parade the Netaji tableau on Red Road in Kolkata after it was rejected by the Centre for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee had expressed shock over the decision to exclude West Bengal’s tableau, which was set to focus on Netaji, from the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be garlanding the statue of Netaji on Red Road ahead of the celebrations for the Republic Day event.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
