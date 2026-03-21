Those who target Bengal may go to hell: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) convenor and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he shakes hands with leaders of Saudi Arabia and UAE but upon returning to India starts deleting names and labels people from the Muslim community as infiltrators. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr, at Red Road in Kolkata. (PTI)

“We will not allow Modi ji to snatch our rights. You (Modi) go to Saudi Arabia and shake hands. Do it. I am proud of my India and the world. Let this message go to the world for peace, fraternity and friendship. Dubai (UAE) is India’s friend. You go to Dubai, shake hands and embrace (their leaders). It doesn’t affect you whether they are Hindus or Muslims. When you return to India you forget that. You start deleting names claiming that they are infiltrators. I would say you and your government are the biggest infiltrators,” Banerjee said.

She was addressing a gathering during Eid celebrations on Red Road in Kolkata

“Today you are controlling the state government. President Rule is going on here. But even then, we won’t get scared. He who gets frightened, dies. Those who fight, become successful. Those who target Bengal may go to hell,” Banerjee said.

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Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bhabanipur against Mamata, offered prayers at the Kalighat temple before starting his campaign in the assembly constituency on Saturday.

“Attack on Hindus and adivasis should stop. Women should stay safe. There shouldn’t be a rerun of the RG Kar Hospital incident. There shouldn’t be any attacks of the idols of Gods and Goddesses. There shouldn’t be any attack on saffron clad monks. None should be stopped from chanting verses of the Bhagavad Gita. West Bengal, the homeland of Bengali Hindus should stay well. May Goddess Kali give me the strength,” he told reporters after offering prayers at Kalighat temple, considered one of the holiest Shaktipeeths in India.

“Appeasement,” Adhikari said when asked about Banerjee attending Eid celebrations on Red Road.

“There is a wave of change in West Bengal this time. Sanatan (dharma) will win this time. There were many atrocities in Bengal. Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators were allowed to sneak in. There was love jihad, land jihad, and vote jihad. They didn’t allow conch-shells to be blown in the villages. People were not allowed to light diyas. There are no temples in 6,000 villages. This time Sanatanis will unite and bring change,” Adhikari told reporters outside Kalighat temple.