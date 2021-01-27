TMC booth leader beaten to death in poll-bound Bengal

A booth-level leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was beaten to death allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in East Burdwan district of poll-bound Bengal on Tuesday.

While the TMC alleged that BJP workers were behind the crime, the opposition has refuted the charges claiming that it was the result of TMC’s infighting.

The victim has been identified as Sanjit Ghosh, a booth leader at Nigan in Mangalkot of East Burdwan, around 130km north of Kolkata.

Also Read: Eye on polls, TMC forms separate cells for SC, ST and OBCs

“BJP workers have killed him. Before he died, he told me that he was ambushed near a canal. The accused were hiding on the bank of a canal. He was attacked with lathis and bamboo sticks,” said Ashalata Ghosh, the victim’s wife.

Sagar Ghosh, the victim’s father lodged a complaint on Wednesday naming a few local BJP leaders. Police refused to divulge any details but said that five persons have been detained for interrogation.

“He was an anti-social person and had criminal antecedents. BJP is in no way associated with this. It was a result of the TMC’s factional fights. They are just trying to frame BJP leaders,” said Krishna Ghosh, a local leader of BJP.

“Two to three day ago a BJP leader had addressed a rally in the locality and had given some inciting speeches. If BJP wants to play this dangerous game, then I want to tell them that I can be even more dangerous,” said Anubrata Mondol, TMC leader.

There was palpable tension in the village and a large contingent of police was deployed after the incident to maintain law and order.

“My son was murdered so that the BJP can make inroads here. He was popular in the village. The accused are all on the run now,” said the victim’s father.

Meanwhile clashes were triggered between the TMC and BJP at Bhagapanpur in East Midnapore district and bombs were hurled after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s rally took place on Tuesday. While TMC said BJP supporters hurled bombs, BJP said it was the TMC workers who attacked them.