TMC leader, husband, daughter killed in Bengal; accused assaulted by villagers

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat-level leader, her husband and their daughter were hacked to death at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district early on Friday, police said adding that another daughter of the deceased couple was critically injured and is battling for her life in the hospital. The couple and their daughter were hacked to death in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district early on Friday. (Representative Image)

“The prime accused was caught by locals and assaulted. He has been admitted in the hospital. We have detained two more persons for questioning,” said an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Cooch Behar.

The deceased have been identified as Neelima Barman, 52, her husband Bimal Kumar Barman, 68, and their daughter Runa Barman, 24. The couple’s younger daughter Iti, 22, is admitted in the hospital.

“The prime accused Vibhuti Bhushan Roy and his two associates entered the house and attacked the family members with sharp weapons around 4.40am,” said the police officer.

The neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing some sounds from the hose and Roy was caught while he was trying top flee. He was assaulted by the locals before being handed over to police.

The victims were rushed to the block primary health centre from where they were shifted to the sub-divisional hospital, where the couple was declared dead. Their daughters were referred to the MJN Hospital in Cooch Behar, where Runa succumbed.

“Investigation is going on. But preliminary investigation points to a love affair that went wrong. We have not found any political connection yet. All aspects are being probed,” said another officer.