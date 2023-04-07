TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Nadia; 2nd killing on same day

A panchayat-level Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead by a gang of masked assailants in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Friday morning, police said. The miscreants chased the TMC leader in Nadia, shot him to death and fled on their motorcycles. (Representative Image)

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that the victim Amod Ali Biswas was himself an accused in a murder case.

According to police, Biswas, a resident of Boro Chupria village in Hanskahli, was going to the local market when some unidentified men, who covered their faces with clothes, intercepted him. “He was shot. When he tried to flee the miscreants chased him and shot him again. They then fled on the motorcycles on which they had arrived,” said a police officer, adding that the incident took place around 8am.

“An investigation is going on. We have started questioning a few people,” said an officer adding that no one has been arrested so far.

Earlier in the day, another panchayat-level TMC leader, her husband and their daughter were hacked to death at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district around 4.40am. Police said another daughter of the deceased couple was critically injured and is battling for her life in the hospital.

Also Read | TMC leader, husband, daughter killed in Bengal; accused assaulted by villagers

“The prime accused was caught by locals and assaulted. He has been admitted in the hospital. We have detained two more persons for questioning,” said an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Cooch Behar.

The incidents came ahead of the crucial panchayat polls in the state, which are likely to be held in the next few months. The poll dates are likely to be announced in the coming days.