TMC MP Nusrat Jahan at ED office in Kolkata for questioning in alleged real estate scam

Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata for questioning in connection with an alleged real estate scam case following the federal agency’s summons last week. TMC MP Nusrat Jahan arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in Kolkata for questioning in an alleged real estate fraud case. (PTI Photo)

At least 429 persons, mostly retired bank employees, were allegedly cheated by a real estate company after each of them deposited ₹5.5 lakh to purchase flats. However, the claimed that they neither received any flat, nor their money. Jahan, Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat, was one of the directors of the real estate company.

The TMC MP, however, told media persons that she resigned from the company in March 2017. She said that she had taken a loan of ₹1.16 crore from the company, which she later returned with interest, amounting to ₹1.47 crore. She had also assured full cooperation if summoned by the agency.

Jahan was seen at the ED office around 10:40am with a bunch of files and documents, which an ED official said was sought for by the agency.