Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Child run over by speeding truck in Kolkata; mob sets police vehicles on fire

Child run over by speeding truck in Kolkata; mob sets police vehicles on fire

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2023 08:58 AM IST

While the child died on the spot after he was run over by the truck, the father was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital

A seven-year-old boy was killed and his father is critically injured after a speeding truck hit them in south-west Kolkata’s Behala area on Friday morning.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The child, a Class 2 student, was going to school with his father when the incident took place. An irate mob in retaliation set a police van and a motorcycle on fire and ransacked several buses.

Locals said the incident took place around 7 am when the father-son duo was crossing the road. While the child died on the spot after he was run over by the truck, the father was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

Locals refused to hand over the body to the police alleging negligence and inaction.

A large police contingent had to be deployed and cops had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

The truck is yet to be traced, the police said, while fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames from the burning vehicles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out