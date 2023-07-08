‘Turmoil because of…': Suvendu Adhikari's attack on Mamata govt amid poll violence

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over the rising violence in the state amid panchayat polls. Adhikari termed the election as ‘jungle raj’ and said that the state was in turmoil because of the CM. “...This is not an election...It's a ‘jungle raj’…today this land is in turmoil because of Mamata Banerjee & his nephew with the connivance of West Bengal Police...” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari(ANI File)

The BJP leader further urged the central government to take a decision regarding the safety of citizens in the state. He said, "Central government should take the decision...it's my demand, if President's rule is not there let Mamata Banerjee be the CM...we will remove her after contesting in elections but Article 355 should be implemented for safety of the citizens..."

Adhikari also went on to blame the governor for making the “biggest mistake” by appointing Rajiv Sinha as the State Election Commissioner. The leader said that over 15 people died and that they were killed by the TMC goons. "Centre should intervene with either Article 355 or 356…” he said.

Meanwhile taking a strong pitch on the violence in Bengal, governor CV Ananda Bose said, “My objective is to see that the situation in the state changes immediately. We cannot tolerate this anymore and we will not tolerate this anymore.”

“Every time there are elections in West Bengal, violence erupts. But there is no attempt to stop the violence because the party in power is doing it,” he added.

Many people have lost their lives as violence erupted between TMC and BJP workers in Bengal amid panchayat polls. In videos shared on social media people were seen pointing guns and attacking each other with sticks. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday shared a video in which "TMC goons" were seen brandishing guns and threatening candidates in North 24 Parganas. Malviya captioned the video, “TMC goons openly brandish gun and threaten an independent candidate in Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas… 9 people have died since morning and no one knows how many more will die through the day. SEC and Mamata Banerjee are responsible for this bloodshed. They didn’t deploy CAPF…”

In another video that did the rounds on the internet, a man was seen running with a ballot box.