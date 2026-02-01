Kolkata, City-based hospitals on Sunday welcomed key healthcare provisions in the Union Budget, highlighting the potential benefits for patients from India and neighbouring countries. Union Budget positive step for healthcare, say Kolkata hospital officials

Hospital authorities said the ₹10,000 crore 'Biopharma Shakti' initiative announced in the Union Budget could boost domestic biologics and biosimilars production, reduce import dependence, and strengthen India's global life sciences presence.

"Kolkata serves patients from Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh and the entire Northeast. This Budget could make advanced healthcare more accessible for those who currently lack it," Techno India DAMA Hospital medical superintendent Dr MS Purkait said.

The plan to develop five regional medical hubs was seen as a move that could enhance medical tourism, improve access to advanced care, and create employment.

Parthiv Neotia, joint MD, Ambuja Neotia Healthcare Venture Limited, said the Budget "sets the stage for a robust medical tourism ecosystem, attracting international patients while boosting employment and access to advanced treatments."

Dr Sudarshan H. Ballal, chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said the focus on biosimilars, geriatric care, and combining modern medicine with traditional therapies "signals a shift toward more comprehensive and preventive healthcare."

Debashis Roy, founder, Health Plus, said the emphasis on home-based and elderly care "acknowledges the growing needs of India's ageing population and the importance of quality care at home."

Customs duty exemptions on select cancer drugs, along with the integration of modern medicine with Ayurveda and Yoga, were welcomed as steps toward more holistic and patient-centric healthcare.

Rupak Barua, MD and CEO, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, and president of the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India, added that the regional hubs and customs duty exemptions "will improve diagnostics, rehabilitation, medical tourism, and ease the financial burden on patients' families."

Officials collectively described the Budget as a positive step toward strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to advanced therapies, promoting medical tourism, and supporting community-based and preventive care.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.