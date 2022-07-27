WB: 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP, claims Mithun Chakraborty
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed that 38 legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal are in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of which nearly two dozen are in “direct touch” with him. Chakraborty joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.
“I am not saying anything more right now, but it is a fact that 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with us. Of them, 21 are directly in touch with me,” Chakraborty said at the BJP office in Kolkata.
Without naming cabinet minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the school teacher recruitment scam, Chakraborty said ‘innocent people’ should have no reason to be worried.
“If there is evidence against anyone, then not even the prime minister or President can save that person. Nobody is above the law. But if there is no evidence, one can sleep in peace,” said Chakraborty, dismissing TMC’s allegations that central probe agencies are being used by the BJP to harass the opposition.
Also Read:Scam accused Partha Chatterjee’s poll affidavits showed he got poorer over years
“Everybody is blaming the BJP. But the BJP is nowhere in this. Myths and conspiracy theories have been created. For instance, the BJP is often accused of rioting. Site one incident in West Bengal where the BJP has triggered riots. It is said we are against Muslims. Why should we be against Muslims? You (the media) call me a living legend. The real mega stars of cinema today are Salman, Shahrukh and Amir Khan. Their movies record the highest gross collection in BJP-ruled states. They are loved equally by Hindus and Muslims,” he said.
Reacting to Chakraborty’s claim, TMC MP from Rajya Sabha Santanu Sen said the actor might be ‘out of his mind’.
“As a practicing doctor, I have information about his health condition. It seems he has lost his mind. The BJP won 77 seats last year but the number has come down to 70. More legislators may join the TMC. Mamata Banerjee made Chakraborty a member of the Rajya Sabha. Only he can say why he is supporting Narendra Modi and Amit Shah right now. Is it because he too is facing probes by central agencies?” Sen said.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics