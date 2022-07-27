WB: 38 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with BJP, claims Mithun Chakraborty

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed that 38 legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal are in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of which nearly two dozen are in “direct touch” with him. Chakraborty joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 assembly elections.

“I am not saying anything more right now, but it is a fact that 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with us. Of them, 21 are directly in touch with me,” Chakraborty said at the BJP office in Kolkata.

Without naming cabinet minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the school teacher recruitment scam, Chakraborty said ‘innocent people’ should have no reason to be worried.

“If there is evidence against anyone, then not even the prime minister or President can save that person. Nobody is above the law. But if there is no evidence, one can sleep in peace,” said Chakraborty, dismissing TMC’s allegations that central probe agencies are being used by the BJP to harass the opposition.

“Everybody is blaming the BJP. But the BJP is nowhere in this. Myths and conspiracy theories have been created. For instance, the BJP is often accused of rioting. Site one incident in West Bengal where the BJP has triggered riots. It is said we are against Muslims. Why should we be against Muslims? You (the media) call me a living legend. The real mega stars of cinema today are Salman, Shahrukh and Amir Khan. Their movies record the highest gross collection in BJP-ruled states. They are loved equally by Hindus and Muslims,” he said.

Reacting to Chakraborty’s claim, TMC MP from Rajya Sabha Santanu Sen said the actor might be ‘out of his mind’.

“As a practicing doctor, I have information about his health condition. It seems he has lost his mind. The BJP won 77 seats last year but the number has come down to 70. More legislators may join the TMC. Mamata Banerjee made Chakraborty a member of the Rajya Sabha. Only he can say why he is supporting Narendra Modi and Amit Shah right now. Is it because he too is facing probes by central agencies?” Sen said.