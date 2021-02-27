IND USA
Subhas Dutta said political parties have also been urged to curb decibel levels in roadshows and rallies, and not use loudspeakers without sound limiters.(HT File Photo)
West Bengal activists urge parties to follow environmental norms during assembly poll campaigns

Activist Subhas Dutta said that letters were sent to 13 political parties in the state on February 22 about the urgent need to follow such norms, including the ones on sound pollution.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:47 PM IST

Green activists in West Bengal have urged political parties to abide by environmental norms while campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls, voicing concern over the unrestricted use of plastic.

Noted green activist Subhas Dutta, President of Rejuvenators for Environment Nature and United Society (RENU), said on Saturday that letters were sent to 13 political parties in the state on February 22 about the urgent need to follow such norms, including the ones on sound pollution.

"With the entire state literally being under a cover of plastic materials... we have urged the parties to refrain from using plastic or minimise its use in their campaigns," Dutta said.

He said political parties have also been urged to curb decibel levels in roadshows and rallies, and not use loudspeakers without sound limiters.

"Our appeal to the parties is to project themselves as 'poribesh bondhu' (friend of environment). Apart from political issues, they should mention about green ideas in poll manifestos," Dutta said.

He said the Election Commission was also urged to ensure environmental standards are maintained by political parties and the issue be included in the model code of conduct.

"Environment is the key for sustainable development. All parties should show interest towards green initiatives in their election manifestos and see to it that those are implemented if voted to power," said environmentalist S M Ghosh, one of the key activists of the Save Rabindra Sarobar campaign.

