WB CM Mamata Banerjee hikes monthly allowances of imams, muezzins and purohits

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that her government will hike the monthly allowances of imams, muezzins and purohits despite facing a shortage of funds in the state exchequer. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting with Imams, and muezzins in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)

“We have intentions to do many things, but we don’t have funds as the Centre has blocked our money. Our capacity is limited. So, I have decided to increase the (monthly) allowance of imams, muezzins and pandits by ₹500,” she said.

The chief minister made the announcements while addressing a conference of imams and muezzins in Kolkata. Imams will now get ₹3,000 monthly as allowance, muezzins ₹1,500 and the purohits will get ₹1,500 per month.

“As long as I am alive and my party is in power, I will be there for everyone and work for all communities. Never think that I have forgotten you,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal is trying to mislead people with these are they have failed to provide jobs.

“The TMC government has failed to bring in industries and provide jobs. She is making such promises to incite communal tension. She is misguiding the people to get votes,” BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari told media persons.

West Bengal’s projected population in 2021 stood at 101.9 million. During the last Census in 2011, the Hindu population stood at 70.54% while Muslims comprised 27.01%.

Earlier this month while addressing the state legislative assembly, Banerjee said her government will form a committee of experts to improve the infrastructure at Khareji madrasas, which follow their own syllabus and are funded by charity from Muslim community members and institutions.

Opposition parties saw the announcement as a move to woo minority voters in the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Though Muslim voters backed the TMC in all polls since 2011, when Banerjee overthrew the 34-year-old Left Front government, a shift in Muslim votes created trouble for the ruling party in some pockets of Murshidabad and South 24 Parganas in the July 8 panchayat elections. The TMC lost seats to the Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in these two districts following an ugly spate of violence.