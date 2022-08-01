West Bengal: 10 pilgrims die after getting electrocuted by generator on vehicle

At least 10 pilgrims were killed, while 14 others were injured in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a pickup van they were travelling in got electrocuted, the police said on Monday.

The pilgrims were heading from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to Jalpeshwar temple in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri. The incident took place around 12:45 am near Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.

“The victims were electrocuted from the generator which was kept on the pickup van as the wiring system of the generator was possibly exposed to heavy rainfall,” said a senior police officer.

There were around 30 people on the vehicle. While 10 died on the spot, 14 others were rushed to a state-run hospital in Jalpaiguri, the police said, adding that the rest managed to escape unhurt.

“The driver is missing, and investigation is going on,” said the police officer.