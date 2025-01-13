Menu Explore
West Bengal: 5 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested from outskirts of Kolkata

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2025 04:42 PM IST

The men came from Kustia and Barisal districts of Bangladesh and were helped by an agent to find a house in West Bengal.

Five Bangladeshi nationals were on Monday arrested from South 24 Parganas district’s Sonarpur, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, for illegally living in India, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

“These men were staying in a rented flat in Sonarpur for more than a year. Three of them had expired visa papers while two had no official document at all,” a district police official said, requesting anonymity.

The men came from Kustia and Barisal districts of Bangladesh and were helped by an agent to find a house in West Bengal, police found during interrogation.

Police have started an investigation to find out who helped these men enter India.

Local residents told the police that the Bangladeshi nationals rarely interacted with people from the neighbourhood.

“The inquiry has revealed that they procured fake Indian documents to get jobs at a factory,” the police official said.

The authorities did not disclose the identity of the Bangladeshis on worries that it might hamper ongoing probes in several south Bengal districts.

The Border Security Force and other agencies have intensified vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border since last year in view of the political unrest in the neighbouring country.

The vigil was tightened further last November amid reports of alleged attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh and the arrest of Dhaka-based ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges.

Several illegal immigrants and some Bengal citizens who allegedly helped these people were arrested from the border districts in recent weeks. A probe into an alleged passport racket is also on.

