West Bengal: Bangladeshi youth allegedly lynched over suspicions of stealing cattle
A Bangladeshi national was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicions of stealing cattle at a border village in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district early on Wednesday.
The police have arrested three people and registered a case, officials said. Later, cops had a scuffle with some villagers when the latter attacked the Rajganj police station demanding the release of the three accused.
“Preliminary investigations have revealed that there were two to three persons who crossed the international border and sneaked into the village to steal cattle. While one was caught by the villagers, the rest managed to escape. The youth, a Bangladeshi national, was lynched,” said an officer of Rajganj police station.
A section of villagers alleged that Bangladeshi youths have been frequently sneaking into Jalpaiguri district in the middle of the night to steal cattle from bordering villages. The villagers even organised night patrols over the past few days to tackle the menace.
On Wednesday, when a group of Bangladeshi youths entered Jalpaiguri, some villagers raised an alarm. The news spread like wildfire and a few hundred of them gathered to intercept the group.
“Villagers found three cows tied in a tea garden. Later, a search was initiated and around 3 am one youth was intercepted from a tea garden. The locals lynched him, while the others managed to escape,” said a villager, on conditions of anonymity.
The victim was identified as Md Salam, a resident of Bangaldesh’s Panchagarh, which shares border with Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
Sharp-shooter escapes custody after court hearing
LUCKNOW An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody from an eatery in Shahjahanpur in the wee hours of Wednesday while being brought to Lucknow from Bijnor by road after a court hearing, police said. The police launched a combing operation in the vicinity in search of Rana, but in vain.
Uttarakhand rainfall: Death toll rises to 10; seven more still missing
Rescue operations following torrential rainfall and cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun led to the recovery of three more bodies from under the rubble in Sarkhet village, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said on Wednesday. With this, the official death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 10. The deceased were identified as residents of Tehri Garhwal district (40), Surendra Singh (45), Rajendra Singh Rana, and a Dehradun minor.
Yogi lauds UP police for better law and order in state
LUCKNOW Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 144 residential and non-residential buildings worth ₹260 crore of the UP Police and appreciated cops for maintaining law and order and setting an example for other state police forces in recent times. Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and officiating director general of police DS Chauhan, along with other senior officials, were present on the occasion.
Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to the proposal of allowing construction of two-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area, citing the paucity of space in Kedarnath. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun on Wednesday. After the meeting, chief secretary SS Sandhu shared details of the cabinet decisions.
Madhya Pradesh: Bodies of couple, children found; police recover suicide note
A couple and their two children were found dead at their home in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. Police found a suicide note stating the head of the family was unable to repay the loan Yadav's had taken from a company through online mode, an official said. Prima facie, Yadav died of hanging while three others died of poisoning, another official said.
