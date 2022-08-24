West Bengal: Bangladeshi youth allegedly lynched over suspicions of stealing cattle

A Bangladeshi national was allegedly lynched by a mob on suspicions of stealing cattle at a border village in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district early on Wednesday.

The police have arrested three people and registered a case, officials said. Later, cops had a scuffle with some villagers when the latter attacked the Rajganj police station demanding the release of the three accused.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that there were two to three persons who crossed the international border and sneaked into the village to steal cattle. While one was caught by the villagers, the rest managed to escape. The youth, a Bangladeshi national, was lynched,” said an officer of Rajganj police station.

A section of villagers alleged that Bangladeshi youths have been frequently sneaking into Jalpaiguri district in the middle of the night to steal cattle from bordering villages. The villagers even organised night patrols over the past few days to tackle the menace.

On Wednesday, when a group of Bangladeshi youths entered Jalpaiguri, some villagers raised an alarm. The news spread like wildfire and a few hundred of them gathered to intercept the group.

“Villagers found three cows tied in a tea garden. Later, a search was initiated and around 3 am one youth was intercepted from a tea garden. The locals lynched him, while the others managed to escape,” said a villager, on conditions of anonymity.

The victim was identified as Md Salam, a resident of Bangaldesh’s Panchagarh, which shares border with Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.