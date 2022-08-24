Cattle smuggling case: Anubrata Mondal sent to judicial custody for 14 days

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a special CBI court at Asansol in connection with the cattle smuggling case on Wednesday.

This development comes a day after it came to light that the judge of special court Rajesh Chakraborty received a threat letter saying if Mondol, a trusted aide of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, was not granted bail, the judge’s family members would be implicated in narcotics case.

“The court has rejected the bail petition (moved by Mondal’s lawyers) and has remanded him to jail custody for 14 days till September 7,” said Kalicharan Mishra, the CBI’s counsel.

He has already spent 14 days in CBI custody after getting arrested by the central agency on August 11 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.

On Wednesday, he was taken to the Asansol jail where he will be lodged for the next two weeks.

“We highlighted the gravity of the offences. If the accused is granted bail, the investigation will be jeopardised. There are chances of tampering with evidence. There are multiple grounds based on which we prayed for rejection of the bail petition,” said Mishra.

An advocate present in the court room said the CBI informed the court that Mondal’s name cropped up in the statements of multiple witnesses which were recorded under section 164 of the CrPc.

“The court has allowed the agency to interrogate Mondal in the jail but said that he be provided with all medical assistance,” said Anirban Guha Thakurata, Mondal’s counsel.

Before being taken to the court, Mondol told reporters in the morning that he will seek a CBI probe into the threat mail received by the judge.

“The judge, however, said that it was not related to the ongoing case and that the matter should be avoided during the hearing,” said an advocate present in the courtroom.

Mondal’s counsel also told the court that the TMC leader was being targeted by the central agency even though CBI hasn’t found any evidence against him.

CBI has claimed that it has unearthed several properties registered in the name of family members and close associates of Mondal including his daughter, sister, nephew and security guard, among others.

It is suspected that these properties, which include large plots of land, rice mills, hotels and flats, were purchased with the proceeds of the cattle smuggling scam.

At least 18 bank accounts have also come under scanner of the agency.