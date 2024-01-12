close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal cabinet sanctions over 6,000 appointments in gram panchayats

West Bengal cabinet sanctions over 6,000 appointments in gram panchayats

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2024 08:07 PM IST

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TMC named the campaign ‘Jaan ki Baat’ (voice of the people) to counter the PM’s popular radio show ‘Maan ki Baat’. The data-intensive video focused on the unemployed youth in the country

Kolkata: At a time when federal agencies are probing alleged corruption in appointments of school and civic body employees across West Bengal, the state cabinet has sanctioned more than 6,000 appointments in the gram panchayat and panchayat samitis, prompting the Opposition to accuse chief minister Mamata Banerjee of pulling a stunt ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI Photo)

The decision to fill up 6,734 vacant posts – ranging from executive assistant engineers to clerks and peons – was taken at a cabinet meeting on Thursday afternoon when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched its social media campaign for the upcoming general elections by releasing a video on unemployment across India.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TMC named the campaign ‘Jaan ki Baat’ (voice of the people) to counter the PM’s popular radio show ‘Maan ki Baat’. The data-intensive video focused on the unemployed youth in the country.

Bengal water resources minister Manas Bhunia, who was present at the cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, said, “The appointments will be made across all three layers of the panchayat system. Some of these are new posts.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a bureaucrat from the state secretariat said, “This is a continuation of the government’s efforts to fill up vacancies and create new posts despite the cash crunch. Decisions to appoint a few thousand health workers, police constables and fire department staff were taken in phases over the past one year.”

The chief spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit, Samik Bhattacharya, said, “Mamata Banerjee is famous for pulling stunts but this one will not influence voters. Had the government been serious about unemployment then thousands of qualified youths would not have become victims of a well-organised job scam in which TMC leaders are prime suspects.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On