West Bengal minister injured in bomb attack rushed to Kolkata hospital
- A senior police official said that a special team has been formed to crack the case, however, no one has been arrested so far.
West Bengal minister Zakir Hossain, who sustained severe injuries in an attack with crude bombs in Murshidabad district last night was rushed to a state-run multispecialty hospital in Kolkata early on Thursday.
“Hossain was shifted to Kolkata by road, early on Thursday morning. He was admitted to the trauma care center at SSKM hospital. His condition was stable. He has multiple injuries on his left side,” said AK Bera, medical superintendent and vice-principal of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.
Unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Hossain, the deputy labour minister in the Trinamool Congress government in the state, outside the Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad around 9:45 pm on Wednesday. No one was arrested at the time of the writing of the report. At least 17 persons, including Hossain, were injured in the attack. The victims were initially rushed to a state-run hospital at Jangipur, before 12 of them were referred to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.
Hospital authorities said that at least five others were referred to a hospital in Kolkata after their condition deteriorated. While two have their legs ripped off, one has lost his hand.
“A special team has been formed to crack the case. No one has been arrested so far. Some people have been detained for questioning,” said a senior police official.
As the incident took place on the platform of Nimtita railway station, railway authorities changed the route of at least one train soon after the incident. Later services were normalized.
This is the first incident of an attack on a Bengal minister in recent years. A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot. Hossain, who was earlier in the Congress joined the TMC and won the Jangipur assembly seat in 2016.
