West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED in school recruitment scam
Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal minister and the state secretary general of the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools, officials said on Saturday.
He was questioned for around 26 hours before being arrested. He has been taken to the ED office in Kolkata and will be produced in court later in the day, said Anindya Raut, Chatterjee’s advocate.
On Friday, ED conducted raids in 13 places across West Bengal and seized cash worth ₹20 crore from a flat belonging to a close associate of Chatterjee.
Among the 13 locations where the federal agency conducted search operations were the houses of two West Bengal ministers, Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikary, minister of state for education, they added. Chatterjee was the state education minister when the alleged scam took place.
“Cash worth more than ₹20 was seized from a flat which belongs to Arpita Mukherjee. It is being suspected that the cash was proceeds of the recruitment scam,” said an ED official late on Friday evening.
On Friday, raids were carried out in the houses of some top former and present officials attached to the state education department whose names have cropped up in the alleged scam. The list included Manik Bhattacharya, TMC MLA and former president of the state board for primary education, Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi, the board’s secretary, SP Sinha, former advisor of the School Service Commission and Kalyanmoy Ganguly, president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, among others.
Earlier, the Calcutta high court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of hundreds of teachers and non-teaching staff in both secondary and primary schools of the state government.
Later in June, ED lodged two first information reports (FIRs) to unearth the money trail that was allegedly involved in the case. It is suspected that transactions worth crores of rupees were made for the appointment of teachers recruited through the SSC and Teacher Eligibility Test.
Chatterjee, Adhikary and the officials have earlier been questioned by CBI. This is the first time Chatterjee is facing ED in connection with the case. The court earlier dismissed Adhikary’s daughter from the job of a school teacher.
Mysuru airport to be named after Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar | 5 facts
Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy on Friday said the Karnataka cabinet has decided to name the Mysuru airport after the late Maharaja Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar, news agency PTI reported. Here are five facts you need to know about the late king: Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar was the twenty-fourth maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore. He ruled Mysuru from 1894 until his death in 1940.
Events in Bengaluru today & tomorrow: Plan your weekend
Events happening in Bengaluru on this Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 23 and 24: 1. The Bangalore Joke Experiment Stand-up Comedy - A one-hour joke-filled event for ages 16 and above organised at the Rolling Oven, Koramangala. The ticket starts from Rs 150 only. Book tickets at BookMyShow. Gaganyaan - A human spaceflight expo organised by ISRO Human Space Flight Centre at Bengaluru's Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium 4. Meeting point at Gopalan Arcade, Bengaluru.
Road safety: Still a long way to go for Chandigarh tricity
Much needs to be done in terms of road design, infrastructure and traffic management when it comes to road safety in the tricity, states RITES in its interim report. RITES, that is working on a comprehensive mobility plan to resolve the burgeoning traffic woes in the tricity, has listed nine such LOS for Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, and found them equally lacking in the road safety parameter.
Chandigarh: Soon, register tree felling, pruning requests online
In a bid to ensure quick execution, the UT administration has issued a new guideline for taking down trees in the city, under which residents can approach the administration for all felling or pruning requests through a single window system, which will be developed by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. The secretary, forest, will give the approvals for cutting of trees.
Chandigarh Police inspector in soup for contempt of court
Trouble is brewing for an inspector of the Chandigarh Police, as a judicial magistrate has complained against him to judicial magistrate Bharat for contempt of court. The inspector, Amanjot Singh, is posted with the operation cell in Sector 26. In his complaint, judicial magistrate Bharat said inspector Amanjot Singh, despite being a public servant, knowingly disobeyed the directions of law and used intemperate language in court.
