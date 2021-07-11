West Bengal records 997 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, 17 more deaths

West Bengal recorded 997 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health ministry confirmed on Saturday. With this latest rise, Bengal's Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,11,205 cases. The bulletin showed that only 17 new deaths were recorded in the state in the same duration, taking the fatality tally to 17,903.

West Bengal recorded 1,336 Covid-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The number of people cured of the disease in the state has now gone up to 14,77,998, the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 97.80%.

West Bengal now has 15,304 active Covid-19 cases.

North 24 Parganas reported five fresh Covid-19 deaths, followed by Nadia at four and Kolkata at three. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

West Bengal has been showing a declining case positivity rate for Covid-19 cases; however, four districts -- North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and Darjeeling -- have become "places of concern" for the health department, according to an official. These regions have recorded a daily average of 82 Covid-19 infections.

West Bengal has tested 52,541 samples for Covid-19 since Friday, the state health department said, adding that as many as 2,08,752 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.