West Bengal: Teen shot dead by friend while making reel in Malda; youth arrested

An 18-year-old youth was shot dead by his friend while they were shooting a TikTok video in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday, the police said. Representational image.

While the police have arrested the accused, also an 18-year-old, and seized the firearm, they are trying to ascertain how the boys got the pistol.

“According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the two friends were making TikTok videos on Thursday morning when the incident took place. We have arrested the accused. He has confessed to the crime after preliminary interrogation. Further investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer in Malda district.

The incident took place around 11:30 am on Thursday when the two friends, Samiul Ali and Safi Ali, were making reels and Safi fired at Samiul in the head. The victim was rushed to the Silampur rural hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“During interrogation, it came out that Safi Ali was also involved in illegal firearms trade. Further investigation is going on,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile in another incident at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas, two school students were injured in an explosion outside the Kharua Rajapur High School.

Sources said that the students had come out of the school during lunch break when two Class 5 children spotted a wire jutting out of a heap of stone chips. When they tried to pull it, there was an explosion. The two children sustained minor injuries.