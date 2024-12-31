Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Bengal to hand over Tigress Zeenat to Odisha tonight: Forest official

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 31, 2024 07:47 PM IST

The National Tiger Conservation Authority had asked the Bengal forest department to immediately shift Tigress Zeenat to Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha from where the big cat had strayed out

Tigress Zeenat, who was captured from Bankura in West Bengal after she wandered out of the Simlipal Tiger Reserve, will be handed over to the Odisha Forest department by Tuesday night, said Debal Roy, chief wildlife warden of West Bengal.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority had wrote to the West Bengal forest department seeking an answer on why the tigress was sent to the zoo after the big cat was sedated and captured (PTI)
The National Tiger Conservation Authority had wrote to the West Bengal forest department seeking an answer on why the tigress was sent to the zoo after the big cat was sedated and captured (PTI)

“The documents were being readied. We have received the fitness certificate. She would be handed over to officials of Simlipal Tiger Reserve by Tuesday night. She is absolutely fine,” said Roy.

This comes a day after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) sent a letter to the forest department of West Bengal seeking an answer on why the tigress was sent to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata after being sedated and captured in Bankura.

The country’s apex body tasked with tiger conservation in India had also asked the forest department to immediately shift the tigress (T163-S1) to Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha from where the big cat had strayed out.

The three-year-old tigress, which was translocated from Maharashtra to the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha in November this year to improve the reserve’s genetic diversity, had moved out of Odisha and entered Jharkhand on December 9. She later entered West Bengal on December 20.

In West Bengal she moved from Jhargram to Purulia and then to Bankura district. She was finally tranquillised and captured on Sunday. She was then brought to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata in a convoy through a green corridor.

At the Alipore Zoo, a medical team was set up to check her. She was declared fit following which the statutory body gave the clearance to shift her to Simlipal.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On