Wife of BSF constable detained by Pakistan Rangers leaves for Pathankot

The wife of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnab Kumar Shaw, who is in the custody of the Pakistan Rangers for crossing over to their side of the border in Punjab last week, left for Pathankot on Monday saying she had not received any information on efforts being made for his release. Rajani, the wife of BSF constable Purnab Kumar Shaw who is in Pakistan custody, at her residence in Hooghly’s Rishra, West Bengal. (PTI Photo)

“Some BSF officials visited us yesterday and said we should not worry. However, they have not shared any information till now on what is being done to ensure my husband’s safe return. I am pregnant but I have no option but to travel to Pathankot in this condition,” Rajani Shaw told the media at her home in Hooghly district’s Rishra in West Bengal.

She left with her eight-year-old son saying she wants to meet her husband’s commanding officer (CO) at Pathankot.

“I know people of this nation are concerned about my husband but as a wife I am extremely worried. What will I do with assurances? I cannot stay home while he in being held in Pakistan. I want to talk to his CO and find out what’s going on,” Rajani Shaw said before her departure.

On April 23, a day after terrorists gunned down 26 tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the constable from BSF’s 24th Battalion was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the zero line in Ferozepur sector of Punjab. The incident came to light on April 24 while India was taking diplomatic measures against Pakistan over the terror attack.

According to officials, Shaw was guarding some farmers in the Mamdot block when he strayed across the border in uniform and bearing his service rifle.

Security officials familiar with the developments told HT last week that such incidents have occurred in the past and were usually resolved through flag meetings and mutual understanding. However, back-to-back flag meetings held to discuss Shaw’s release proved inconclusive amid hightened tensions following the terror attack.