‘Will deliver free vaccines to every citizen of Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal has recorded 559,886 cases of Covid-19 and 9,922 deaths so far.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement said that her government will ensure that every citizen of the state receives the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost.
“The government is taking steps to ensure that every citizen of the state receives free doses of the Covid-19 vaccine,” the West Bengal chief minister said. She also thanked the state’s healthcare and frontline workers for their work during the pandemic.
“We have seen how you dedicated yourself to your jobs despite the fear of the pandemic. Keeping that in mind, I want to assure you that your vaccine doses will be sent to you in a timely manner,” Banerjee further added.
The prime minister will hold a virtual meeting with all chief ministers on Monday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation and also evaluate states’ preparedness ahead of vaccine rollout.
India plans to vaccinate 30 million people in the first round of the nationwide vaccination drive which begins on January 16. The Union ministry of health and family welfare recently conducted two dry runs for the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country. The health ministry had conducted its second dry run on Friday to check states’ and Union territories’ preparedness ahead of the vaccine rollout. The first vaccine dry run was conducted on January 2 across more than 700 districts across the nation.
The government’s expert panel approved two vaccines at the beginning of this month. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been granted approval for emergency use.
India has recorded close to 108,000 cases and more than 1,500 deaths due to Covid-19 last week. West Bengal has recorded 559,886 cases of Covid-19 and 9,922 deaths so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will deliver free vaccines to every citizen of Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal has recorded 559,886 cases of Covid-19 and 9,922 deaths so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda reaches out to farmers, defends laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda sharpens attack on Mamata Banerjee, avoids naming Abhishek
- Interestingly, for the first time, Nadda did not refer to Mamata Banerjee as pishi (aunt) and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as bhaipo in Bengali.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Point-blank attack on a protectee like me…’: BJP chief Nadda in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos at BJP rally in West Bengal’s Nandigram; stampede averted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC supporter killed in north Bengal; party blames BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owaisi’s politics won’t work in Bengal: Muslim clerics react to AIMIM’s poll debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata International Film Festival to be launched virtually today; International book fair deferred
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left parties, Bengal Congress discuss seat-sharing ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am absolutely fine, says Ganguly after being discharged from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Kharagpur researchers develop air-borne mobile telecom tower for emergencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata residential property price eases 4% in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly wished to stay back another day, say Kolkata hospital doctors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Single-screen theatre owners urge Bengal govt to allow 100% occupancy in halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox