Won't be cowed down: Abhishek Banerjee on CBI summons to wife in coal theft case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday tweeted an image of the CBI notice summoning his wife in connection with the coal theft case and said they had faith in the judicial system and won't be 'cowed down'.

"At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," he tweeted.

A CBI team on Sunday reached Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's house in Kolkata and served notice to Abhishek's wife Rujira Narula, asking her to join the probe.

On Friday, the agency conducted searches at 13 locations in four districts — Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Kolkata in connection with the case.

Assembly elections in the state are due in April-May. The BJP has launched a vigorous campaign to oust the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC that had secured consecutive wins in 2011 and 2016.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is a Lok Sabha member, is an important face in the party and has been leading the Trinamool Congress' counter-attack in its election campaign.